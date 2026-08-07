Pradipta Jagadish Pramanik
bowler
|Full name:
|Pradipta Jagadish Pramanik
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|16
|14
|Innings
|22
|16
|14
|Overs
|368.5
|127.2
|40.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|57
|5
|14
|Runs
|990
|616
|253
|Wickets
|48
|30
|20
|Avg
|20.62
|20.53
|12.65
|SR
|46.1
|25.46
|12
|Eco
|2.68
|4.83
|6.32
|BB
|8
|4
|4
|4w
|4
|3
|1
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|16
|14
|Innings
|17
|8
|7
|Not outs
|4
|2
|4
|Runs
|302
|59
|41
|Balls Faced
|583
|71
|31
|Avg
|23.23
|9.83
|13.66
|SR
|51.8
|83.09
|132.25
|Fours
|22
|4
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|2
|2
|Highest
|60
|28
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0