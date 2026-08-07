Pradipta Jagadish Pramanik

Pradipta Jagadish Pramanik

bowler

Full name:Pradipta Jagadish Pramanik
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121614
Innings221614
Overs368.5127.240.0
Balls---
Maidens57514
Runs990616253
Wickets483020
Avg20.6220.5312.65
SR46.125.4612
Eco2.684.836.32
BB844
4w431
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121614
Innings1787
Not outs424
Runs3025941
Balls Faced5837131
Avg23.239.8313.66
SR51.883.09132.25
Fours2242
Fifties100
Sixies1322
Highest602815
Hundreds000

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