Prantik Nawrose Nabil
batsman
|Full name:
|Prantik Nawrose Nabil
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|22
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|22
|Innings
|5
|22
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|77
|555
|Balls Faced
|196
|866
|Avg
|15.4
|25.22
|SR
|39.28
|64.08
|Fours
|9
|38
|Fifties
|1
|4
|Sixies
|0
|9
|Highest
|52
|83
|Hundreds
|0
|0