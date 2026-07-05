Prantik Nawrose Nabil

Prantik Nawrose Nabil

batsman

Full name:Prantik Nawrose Nabil
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches322
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches322
Innings522
Not outs00
Runs77555
Balls Faced196866
Avg15.425.22
SR39.2864.08
Fours938
Fifties14
Sixies09
Highest5283
Hundreds00

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