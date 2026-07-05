Precious Marange
all rounder
|Full name:
|Precious Marange
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|8
|41
|1
|Innings
|8
|39
|1
|Overs
|60.0
|142.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|10
|1
|Runs
|256
|522
|48
|Wickets
|6
|33
|0
|Avg
|42.66
|15.81
|0
|SR
|60
|25.81
|0
|Eco
|4.26
|3.67
|5.33
|BB
|2
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|8
|41
|1
|Innings
|8
|24
|1
|Not outs
|0
|9
|0
|Runs
|92
|198
|3
|Balls Faced
|141
|215
|3
|Avg
|11.5
|13.2
|3
|SR
|65.24
|92.09
|100
|Fours
|10
|21
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|4
|0
|Highest
|27
|40
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0