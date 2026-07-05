Precious Marange

Precious Marange

all rounder

Full name:Precious Marange
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches8411
Innings8391
Overs60.0142.09.0
Balls---
Maidens6101
Runs25652248
Wickets6330
Avg42.6615.810
SR6025.810
Eco4.263.675.33
BB240
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches8411
Innings8241
Not outs090
Runs921983
Balls Faced1412153
Avg11.513.23
SR65.2492.09100
Fours10210
Fifties000
Sixies140
Highest27403
Hundreds000

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