Preeti Bose
bowler
|Full name:
|Preeti Bose
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|April 20, 1992 (31)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Taurus
|Height:
|165 cm
|Hometown:
|Sonipat, Haryana, India
|Jersey Number:
|15
|Batting Style:
|Right-hand bat
|Bowling Style:
|Slow Left arm Orthodox
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|20
|Innings
|1
|5
|19
|Overs
|8.0
|16.0
|56.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|3
|Runs
|8
|79
|337
|Wickets
|2
|5
|12
|Avg
|4
|15.8
|28.08
|SR
|24
|19.2
|28
|Eco
|1
|4.93
|6.01
|BB
|2
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|20
|Innings
|0
|1
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|6
|Runs
|0
|2
|13
|Balls Faced
|0
|6
|25
|Avg
|0
|0
|13
|SR
|0
|33.33
|52
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|2
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0