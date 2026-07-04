Preeti Bose

Preeti Bose

bowler

Full name:Preeti Bose
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):April 20, 1992 (31)
Zodiac Sign:Taurus
Height:165 cm
Hometown:Sonipat, Haryana, India
Jersey Number:15
Batting Style:Right-hand bat
Bowling Style:Slow Left arm Orthodox
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2023 Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1520
Innings1519
Overs8.016.056.0
Balls---
Maidens403
Runs879337
Wickets2512
Avg415.828.08
SR2419.228
Eco14.936.01
BB234
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1520
Innings017
Not outs016
Runs0213
Balls Faced0625
Avg0013
SR033.3352
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest025
Hundreds000

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