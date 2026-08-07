Puneet Mukesh Datey

Puneet Mukesh Datey

bowler

Full name:Puneet Mukesh Datey
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches403829
Innings673729
Overs986.4274.598.0
Balls---
Maidens231111
Runs29071551683
Wickets1114229
Avg26.1836.9223.55
SR53.3339.2620.27
Eco2.945.646.96
BB644
4w511
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches403829
Innings532511
Not outs9102
Runs81123062
Balls Faced201921640
Avg18.4315.336.88
SR40.16106.48155
Fours93122
Fifties400
Sixies19156
Highest634315
Hundreds000

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