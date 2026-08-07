Puneet Mukesh Datey
bowler
|Full name:
|Puneet Mukesh Datey
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|38
|29
|Innings
|67
|37
|29
|Overs
|986.4
|274.5
|98.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|231
|11
|1
|Runs
|2907
|1551
|683
|Wickets
|111
|42
|29
|Avg
|26.18
|36.92
|23.55
|SR
|53.33
|39.26
|20.27
|Eco
|2.94
|5.64
|6.96
|BB
|6
|4
|4
|4w
|5
|1
|1
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|38
|29
|Innings
|53
|25
|11
|Not outs
|9
|10
|2
|Runs
|811
|230
|62
|Balls Faced
|2019
|216
|40
|Avg
|18.43
|15.33
|6.88
|SR
|40.16
|106.48
|155
|Fours
|93
|12
|2
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|19
|15
|6
|Highest
|63
|43
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0