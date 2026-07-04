International career

Qasim Akram, born on December 1, 2002, is a Pakistani cricketer. He is known for his ability to both bat and bowl off-spin. Although he is mainly a batsman, his skills with the ball also stand out. Akram looks up to Mohammad Hafeez, a former Pakistan player, as his role model. Despite his young age, Akram’s all-round abilities have caught the attention of many, and he shows great potential for his future in international cricket.

2019

Selected for Pakistan’s squad in the 2019 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.

Named in the squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in December.

2020

Played in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2021

Appointed as the captain of the Pakistan under-19 team in April, ahead of their tour of Bangladesh.

2022

Named captain of Pakistan’s team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies in December.

Became the first player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in a Youth ODI match during the fifth-place play-off at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in February.

2023

Played in the third match of the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup in July. He helped Pakistan A team avoid a low score.

Scored 66 runs and took 6 wickets against the UAE in the same tournament.

Appointed captain of the Pakistan national team for the 2023 Asian Games in August.

Debuted in T20I against Hong Kong on October 3.

2024

Played his last T20I match against Zimbabwe on December 5.

As of October 23, ranked among the top 10 scorers in the Asian Cup for novice teams with 98 runs in 3 matches.

Leagues Participation

Qasim Akram played for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League from 2020 to 2023. He gained important experience with the team during these years.

Pakistan Super League

Ahead of the 2021 PSL season, Qasim Akram joined the Karachi Kings squad. He had the chance to play with top players like Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, and Shoaib Malik, and learned from Wasim Akram. Akram also played for Karachi Kings during the 2022 PSL season. In 2023, his performance was not strong, as he scored 17 runs in three games at an average of 5.66. Still, Akram was thankful for the chance to play alongside such experienced players.

Year Team Notes 2020–2023 Karachi Kings Joined before PSL 2021, played with Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, and Shoaib Malik under Wasim Akram’s guidance. PSL 20/21 Karachi Kings 0 wickets and 10 runs. PSL 21/22 Karachi Kings 1 wicket and 99 runs. PSL 2022/2023 Karachi Kings 0 wickets and 17 runs.

Domestic career

Qasim Akram began his cricket journey in Abbottabad and later moved to Lahore, where he joined the Riazuddin Cricket Academy. He made his first steps in cricket at the club level, then played for Lahore’s Under-16 team before advancing to the Under-19s in 2018.

In September 2020, Akram made his T20 debut for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup. A month later, in October 2020, he played his first-class debut in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, also representing Central Punjab. Early in his career, Akram was recognized for his potential and in December 2020, he was shortlisted for the PCB’s Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award.

In January 2021, Akram made his List A debut for Central Punjab in the Pakistan Cup, where he scored an unbeaten 108 runs, marking his first century in the format. During the 2020-2021 season, he excelled in all formats. In the List A format, he scored 462 runs in 12 matches at an average of 57.75, including one century and three half-centuries. He also contributed with the ball, taking 6 wickets. In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akram played 14 matches, scoring 389 runs with a best of 79 and took 5 wickets.

In December 2021, he was signed by Karachi Kings for the 2022 Pakistan Super League, continuing his rise in domestic cricket. By 2025, Akram was a key player for the Lahore Region Blues (LRB), featuring in several T20 matches, such as games against Peshawar, Multan, and Sialkot in March. Akram’s early performances have built expectations for him to be a future star in Pakistan cricket, and his development is closely watched by both his team and fans.

Records and achievements

Qasim Akram has reached several key milestones in his cricket career:

October 23, 2024: Ranked in the top 10 scorers in the Asian Cup for emerging teams, with 98 runs in 3 matches.

July 17, 2023: Took his first five-wicket haul in List A cricket for Pakistan A against the United Arab Emirates A during the Asia Cup 2023 ACC Emerging Teams.

February 2022: Became the first player in Youth ODI history to score a century and take five wickets in a match, during the Under-19 World Cup fifth-place playoff.

December 2020: Nominated for the Rising Cricket Player of the Year award at the PCB Awards.

Personal life

Qasim Akram is known for keeping his personal life mostly private. However, a few details about him are available. He was born on December 1, 2002, in Abbottabad, Pakistan, into a Punjabi family and grew up in Punjab. He is the younger brother of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram. Here are some details about his life:

Family

Qasim comes from a sports-oriented family. His older brother, Wasim Akram, is a well-known Pakistani cricketer.

Finance

In 2023, Qasim Akram’s estimated net worth is 100,000 US dollars.

Scandals

In 2020, Qasim Akram was part of a controversial moment during the semi-final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He and Rohail Nazir both hesitated during a run, leaving commentators unsure of who had been dismissed.

Fans

Qasim has a growing fanbase, with more than 50,000 followers on Instagram. In 2022, fans praised his performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Twitter.