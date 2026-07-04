Umaid Asif
all rounder
|Full name:
|Umaid Asif
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|40
|110
|Innings
|120
|40
|108
|Overs
|1716.4
|290.4
|387.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|334
|5
|1
|Runs
|5662
|1619
|3112
|Wickets
|213
|42
|118
|Avg
|26.58
|38.54
|26.37
|SR
|48.35
|41.52
|19.71
|Eco
|3.29
|5.56
|8.02
|BB
|9
|3
|5
|4w
|6
|0
|3
|5w
|9
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|40
|110
|Innings
|93
|29
|49
|Not outs
|10
|2
|19
|Runs
|1537
|369
|406
|Balls Faced
|2533
|309
|276
|Avg
|18.51
|13.66
|13.53
|SR
|60.67
|119.41
|147.1
|Fours
|200
|32
|28
|Fifties
|6
|0
|0
|Sixies
|24
|19
|24
|Highest
|97
|42
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0