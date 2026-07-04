Umaid Asif

Umaid Asif

all rounder

Full name:Umaid Asif
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Golden State Grizzlies

Lahore Region Blues

Quetta Gladiators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6740110
Innings12040108
Overs1716.4290.4387.4
Balls---
Maidens33451
Runs566216193112
Wickets21342118
Avg26.5838.5426.37
SR48.3541.5219.71
Eco3.295.568.02
BB935
4w603
5w901
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6740110
Innings932949
Not outs10219
Runs1537369406
Balls Faced2533309276
Avg18.5113.6613.53
SR60.67119.41147.1
Fours2003228
Fifties600
Sixies241924
Highest974240
Hundreds000

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