Usman Qadir News View all Right now, you have the opportunity to get to know cricket player Usman Qadir better, as we have gathered all the information about his life and statistics from cricket matches he has already played. ‌Usman Qadir announces retirement from International Cricket In a significant development, Pakistan cricketer Usman Qadir has announced retirement from International cricket on Thursday. The son of famous Pakistan cricketer Abdul Qadir took to his social media handle to announce his departure from the international circuit since his debut in 2020. Usman Qadir ‌BPL | Twitter reacts as Sylhet Strikers beat Durdanto Dhaka in the wooden spoon battle Usman Qadir T20 World Cup 2021 | Pakistan announce 15-man squad, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik left out Usman Qadir My ambition was to play for Australia, says Usman Qadir after shock Pakistan call-up

International career

Usman Qadir was born on 10 August 1993. He played cricket for Pakistan’s national team. He joined the team that won the bronze medal at the 2010 Asian Games in China. Usman started playing international matches in November 2020. He retired from international cricket on 3 October 2024 at the age of 31.

2019

In October, Usman Qadir was named in Pakistan’s T20I squad for the series against Australia but did not play.

2020

In January, he joined Pakistan’s T20I squad for the series against Bangladesh.

In October, he was in the group of probable players for Pakistan’s home series against Zimbabwe.

On October 29, he was added to Pakistan’s ODI squad for the first match against Zimbabwe.

On November 7, he made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe and took his first international wicket.

In November, he was part of Pakistan’s 35-man squad for the New Zealand tour.

2021

In March, he joined Pakistan’s ODI squad for the series against South Africa.

On April 7, he made his ODI debut against South Africa at Centurion.

In September, he was named one of three travelling reserve players for Pakistan’s squad at the ICC T20 World Cup.

2022

He played in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where Pakistan finished second.

By August, Usman had played 18 T20I matches for Pakistan and took 24 wickets with an average of 7.58.

2023

His last T20I match was on October 7, against Bangladesh in Hangzhou.

He took part in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou as part of Pakistan’s national team.

2024

On October 3, Usman Qadir announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 31.

Career summary:

ODI matches played: 1

ODI runs scored: 0

ODI batting average: 0

ODI debut: April 7, 2021, vs South Africa at Centurion

T20I matches played: 25

T20I runs scored: 36

T20I batting average: 9

T20I debut: November 7, 2020, vs Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi

Last T20I match: October 7, 2023, vs Bangladesh at Hangzhou

Additional info:

Usman is the son of Abdul Qadir, Pakistan’s famous spinner.

He has a bowling style similar to his father.

Usman took 9 wickets against Zimbabwe Under-19, leading as joint top wicket-taker.

He also took 6 wickets in a tri-series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with an average of 12.83.

His brother, Sulaman Qadir, also played for Pakistan Under-19.

Leagues Participation

Usman Qadir played in some domestic T20 leagues. In the Big Bash League, he was with Perth Scorchers in 2018/19. Later, he joined Sydney Thunder for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. In the Pakistan Super League, he played for Multan Sultans in 2020 and 2021. After that, he played for Peshawar Zalmi in 2022 and 2023.

Big Bash League

Usman Qadir played in the Big Bash League for two teams. He joined Perth Scorchers in 2018/19 and played his first match for Western Australia in September 2018. In 2022, he became part of Sydney Thunder as a replacement for an injured player. He stayed with Sydney Thunder for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

Year Team Notes 2018/19 Perth Scorchers Signed as foreign player; debut in Sept 2018 2022/23–2023/24 Sydney Thunder Joined as injury replacement; stayed for two seasons

Pakistan Super League

Usman Qadir played for Multan Sultans in 2020 and 2021. He took wickets and helped control the opposing teams’ scores. In 2022 and 2023, he played for Peshawar Zalmi. He performed well in several matches, taking wickets and helping his team win or stay competitive.

Year Team Notes 2020–2021 Multan Sultans Took wickets; good economy rate; scored 1/24 in March 2020 2022 Peshawar Zalmi Took wickets in matches vs Quetta Gladiators; helped limit opponent scores 2023 Peshawar Zalmi Took two wickets vs Quetta Gladiators; conceded 26 runs

Domestic career

Usman Qadir has played in several domestic competitions. In November 2010, he was part of the team that won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China. After encouragement from Darren Berry, he moved to Australia and played for the Adelaide Cricket Club in the 2012–13 season. In September 2018, Qadir signed with the Perth Scorchers for the Big Bash League and made his debut for Western Australia in the 2018-19 JLT One-Day Cup, where he took three wickets to help secure a win. On the same day, he expressed his goal to gain Australian citizenship and represent Australia internationally. Later, in August 2020, he joined Central Punjab's squad for the Pakistan domestic season.

Other Leagues

Usman Qadir played in some leagues outside Pakistan. In 2021, he joined the Saint Lucia Kings team in the Caribbean Premier League. In one match, he lost an early wicket when he hit the ball in the air, and the opponent took it. Later, in 2024, he became a player for Durdanto Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League season.

Records and achievements

Usman Qadir has several key achievements in his cricket career.

2010: Bronze medal at Asian Games, Guangzhou

2012-13: Played for Adelaide Cricket Club, South Australia

2018-19: Debut for Western Australia in JLT One-Day Cup, contributed to team's victory

2018-19: Played for Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League

Personal life

Usman Qadir’s personal life has links to cricket, some money, and a few controversies. He stopped playing international cricket in October 2024 and now lives in Australia. Here is a summary by topics.

Family

Usman Qadir is the son of Abdul Qadir, a well-known Pakistani leg spinner. His uncle Ali Bahadur and brothers Imran, Rehman, and Sulaman Qadir played first-class cricket too. His sister Noor Amna married cricketer Umar Akmal in 2014. Usman married actress Sobia Khan in May 2018.

Finance

By 2025, Usman Qadir’s net worth reaches about 3 million US dollars. This comes from his cricket career and deals with brands like Nike.

Scandals

Usman showed unhappiness about being left out of Pakistan’s national team. He said some players get chances because of favoritism. In 2024, he criticized former PCB Technical Director Mohammad Hafiz for how his career was affected. He also blamed a politician for hurting his career after leaving the country. In 2019, Usman faced detention for speeding in Perth.

Fans

Usman has many fans and about 180,000 followers on Instagram. When he retired in 2024, he thanked fans and promised to keep his father’s cricket legacy alive.