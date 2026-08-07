Asfand Mehran
all rounder
|Full name:
|Asfand Mehran
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|7
|Innings
|11
|7
|Overs
|99.2
|56.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|384
|271
|Wickets
|11
|9
|Avg
|34.9
|30.11
|SR
|54.18
|37.88
|Eco
|3.86
|4.76
|BB
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|7
|Innings
|13
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|160
|86
|Balls Faced
|308
|143
|Avg
|14.54
|28.66
|SR
|51.94
|60.13
|Fours
|22
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|41
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0