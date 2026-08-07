Asfand Mehran

Asfand Mehran

all rounder

Full name:Asfand Mehran
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches87
Innings117
Overs99.256.5
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs384271
Wickets119
Avg34.930.11
SR54.1837.88
Eco3.864.76
BB53
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches87
Innings135
Not outs22
Runs16086
Balls Faced308143
Avg14.5428.66
SR51.9460.13
Fours226
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest4142
Hundreds00

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