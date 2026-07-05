Rabeya Khatun

Rabeya Khatun

bowler

Full name:Rabeya Khatun
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Bangladesh Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches11
Innings11
Overs3.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2227
Wickets01
Avg027
SR024
Eco7.336.75
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs10
Runs411
Balls Faced720
Avg011
SR57.1455
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest411
Hundreds00

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