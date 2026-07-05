Rabeya Khatun
bowler
|Full name:
|Rabeya Khatun
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|22
|27
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|27
|SR
|0
|24
|Eco
|7.33
|6.75
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|4
|11
|Balls Faced
|7
|20
|Avg
|0
|11
|SR
|57.14
|55
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0