Rafsan Al Mahamud
batsman
|Full name:
|Rafsan Al Mahamud
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|34
|6
|Innings
|8
|22
|1
|Overs
|16.2
|108.3
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|4
|0
|Runs
|66
|507
|5
|Wickets
|1
|18
|1
|Avg
|66
|28.16
|5
|SR
|98
|36.16
|6
|Eco
|4.04
|4.67
|5
|BB
|1
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|34
|6
|Innings
|33
|31
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|760
|699
|63
|Balls Faced
|1748
|1135
|55
|Avg
|23.03
|23.3
|12.6
|SR
|43.47
|61.58
|114.54
|Fours
|97
|61
|10
|Fifties
|5
|3
|0
|Sixies
|6
|9
|0
|Highest
|85
|71
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0