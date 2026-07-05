Rafsan Al Mahamud

Rafsan Al Mahamud

batsman

Full name:Rafsan Al Mahamud

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

City Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21346
Innings8221
Overs16.2108.31.0
Balls---
Maidens240
Runs665075
Wickets1181
Avg6628.165
SR9836.166
Eco4.044.675
BB131
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21346
Innings33316
Not outs011
Runs76069963
Balls Faced1748113555
Avg23.0323.312.6
SR43.4761.58114.54
Fours976110
Fifties530
Sixies690
Highest857128
Hundreds000

Another Players

Jasimuddin

Jasimuddin

Uddin, Raihan

Uddin, Raihan

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Islam, Moinul

Islam, Moinul

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Khan, Moin

Khan, Moin

Ghosh, Dhiman

Ghosh, Dhiman

Rahman, Aminur

Rahman, Aminur

Islam, Anisul

Islam, Anisul

Halim, Abdul

Halim, Abdul