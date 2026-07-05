Moin Khan News View all All the latest news about cricket player Moin Khan, presented here: training plans, incidents with him on the field of play, predictions for future matches and participation in tournaments. Virat Kohli only cricketer in current generation destined to become legend, attests Moin Khan Former Pakistan keeper Moin Khan hailed India skipper Virat Kohli as the only player who will become a legend of the game in this generation, given his special ability to amass runs across formats. Moin also believes that the prolonged dearth of match-winners in the Pakistan side has hurt them. Moin Khan Shocked that PCB removed Sarfaraz from captaincy in T20I cricket, exclaims Moin Khan Moin Khan Shoaib Akhtar replies to Moin Khan’s jibe on him after Sarfraz Ahmed remarks Moin Khan Pakistan capable of defeating Team India in World Cup, feels Moin Khan

International career

Moin Khan was born on 23rd September 1971. He played for the Pakistani national cricket team from 1990 to 2004. He was a wicketkeeper and a batsman. Moin was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team and also led Pakistan to victory in the 2000 Asia Cup.

1990: Debut for Pakistan

Moin made his debut in international cricket in 1990. He played his first ODI on 10th November 1990 against the West Indies.

His first Test match was on 23rd November 1990, also against the West Indies.

1992: World Cup Victory

Moin played an important role in Pakistan's World Cup win in 1992. He was involved in the crucial semi-final, hitting key runs and taking catches. In the final, he didn't bat, but he helped Pakistan win by taking three catches.

1996: World Cup Participation

Moin was a part of the 1996 World Cup but didn't keep wickets. He had already proved his skills as a keeper in previous tournaments.

1999: World Cup Final

Moin's team reached the final of the 1999 World Cup. Pakistan finished as runners-up, and Moin was an important figure in the team.

2000: Asia Cup Win

Moin captained Pakistan to victory in the 2000 Asia Cup. His leadership was a major factor in their success.

2004: Retirement

Moin played his last ODI match on 16th October 2004 against Sri Lanka.

He played his final Test match on 20th October 2004 against Sri Lanka.

During his career, Moin Khan often competed with Rashid Latif for the wicketkeeper role. He was part of Pakistan's successful squads in the 1992 and 1999 World Cups. After retiring, Moin Khan moved into coaching and cricket administration. He became the chief selector for the Pakistan national team in 2013. Moin also served as the team manager and head coach at different times.

As of 2024, Moin works as a coach in the National Cricket League USA. He helps players improve their skills and techniques. His contributions to Pakistani cricket continue to leave a lasting impact.

Leagues Participation

One of the leagues Moin Khan often discussed is the Indian Premier League (IPL). He highlighted its significance and how it serves as a platform for top-quality players.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

The IPL is one of the most popular and competitive cricket leagues in the world. Moin Khan praised the league for its tough competition. He mentioned that players who succeed in the IPL are among the best and can handle the pressure at the highest level. He also said Pakistan should follow India’s example and improve its cricket system.

Year Team Notes 2017 Not Participated Moin Khan spoke about the IPL’s importance for players' development.

Domestic career

Moin Khan had a strong career in domestic cricket in Pakistan. In 2005, he scored the first century in Pakistan's domestic Twenty20 cricket, hitting 112 off 59 balls for Karachi Dolphins against Lahore Lions in the ABN-AMRO Twenty-20 Cup. He retired after the season, finishing with his highest first-class score of 200 not out against Hyderabad.

In 2007, Moin joined the unofficial Indian Cricket League. He played and coached the Hyderabad Heroes. In 2008, he coached the Lahore Badshahs in the competition.

Records and achievements

Moin Khan has achieved many milestones in his cricket career, both domestically and internationally.

More than 100 catches in Test cricket

Over 3,000 runs in ODIs

Over 200 catches in ODIs

First century in domestic Twenty20 cricket in Pakistan: In 2005, Moin scored 112 off 59 balls for Karachi Dolphins against Lahore Lions in the ABN-AMRO Twenty20 Cup.

Highest score in Cricket World Cup: Moin's best score was 63 in the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

1999 Cricket World Cup: Moin scored 242 runs in nine innings, with an average of 34.57 and a highest score of 63.

Winner of the 1992 ICC Cricket World Cup: Moin was part of the team that won the World Cup against Australia and New Zealand.

Runner-up in the 1999 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan finished as runners-up in the World Cup held in England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.

Personal life

Moin Khan's personal life has had its share of moments in the spotlight. Here are some key details about his life beyond cricket.

Family

Moin Khan's older son, Owais, married television actress Mariam Ansari in February 2021. His younger son, Azam Khan, made his T20I debut for Pakistan in July 2021. Azam also plays for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Finance

As of 2025, Moin Khan’s net worth is between $100,000 and $1 million.

Scandals

Moin Khan has faced some controversies. In January 2007, he was briefly detained after his wife, Tasneem Khan, reported an incident of domestic violence to the local police. In February 2015, he came under investigation after it was revealed that he had visited a casino before Pakistan’s loss to the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup. Moin Khan later explained that he went to the casino only to have dinner. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accepted his explanation and took no action against him.

Fans

Moin Khan has had some difficult moments with cricket fans. In 2015, after Pakistan’s heavy loss to the West Indies, fans protested outside his home. They were upset by Moin’s visit to a casino the night before the match. When he returned to Karachi’s international airport, a group of young fans threw eggs at him. Police intervened after Moin complained about the protests outside his home. Moin Khan has a following of 14,000 on Instagram.