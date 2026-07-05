Jasim Uddin
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Jasim Uddin
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|7
|Innings
|4
|7
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|90
|204
|Balls Faced
|156
|353
|Avg
|30
|29.14
|SR
|57.69
|57.79
|Fours
|13
|19
|Fifties
|0
|2
|Sixies
|0
|3
|Highest
|38
|64
|Hundreds
|0
|0