Jasim Uddin

Jasim Uddin

wicket keeper

Full name:Jasim Uddin

Teams

2023 Teams

Dhaka Leopards

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches27
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches27
Innings47
Not outs10
Runs90204
Balls Faced156353
Avg3029.14
SR57.6957.79
Fours1319
Fifties02
Sixies03
Highest3864
Hundreds00

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