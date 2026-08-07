Rahul Bishnu Prasad
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rahul Bishnu Prasad
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|7
|Overs
|115.1
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|21
|Runs
|417
|Wickets
|14
|Avg
|29.78
|SR
|49.35
|Eco
|3.62
|BB
|8
|4w
|0
|5w
|1
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|9
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|72
|Balls Faced
|234
|Avg
|9
|SR
|30.76
|Fours
|8
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|32
|Hundreds
|0