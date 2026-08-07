Rahul Bishnu Prasad

Rahul Bishnu Prasad

all rounder

Full name:Rahul Bishnu Prasad
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches5
Innings7
Overs115.1
Balls-
Maidens21
Runs417
Wickets14
Avg29.78
SR49.35
Eco3.62
BB8
4w0
5w1
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches5
Innings9
Not outs1
Runs72
Balls Faced234
Avg9
SR30.76
Fours8
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest32
Hundreds0

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