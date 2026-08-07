Ranganath Vinay Kumar

Ranganath Vinay Kumar

bowler

Full name:Ranganath Vinay Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1319139141182
Innings1319247140180
Overs13.0239.231.33988.31138.0620.0
Balls------
Maidens01909671022
Runs7314232471131354884869
Wickets13810504225194
Avg7337.4424.722.4424.3925.09
SR7837.7818.947.4830.3419.17
Eco5.615.947.842.834.827.85
BB1431154
4w01019113
5w0002630
10w000500

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1319139141182
Innings21311818491
Not outs041312935
Runs1186232981197861
Balls Faced24146468431334685
Avg5.59.55021.9821.7615.37
SR45.8358.95048.1989.73125.69
Fours25037110158
Fifties0001741
Sixies020483137
Highest62721058268
Hundreds000200

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