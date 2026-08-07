Ranganath Vinay Kumar
bowler
|Full name:
|Ranganath Vinay Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|31
|9
|139
|141
|182
|Innings
|1
|31
|9
|247
|140
|180
|Overs
|13.0
|239.2
|31.3
|3988.3
|1138.0
|620.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|19
|0
|967
|102
|2
|Runs
|73
|1423
|247
|11313
|5488
|4869
|Wickets
|1
|38
|10
|504
|225
|194
|Avg
|73
|37.44
|24.7
|22.44
|24.39
|25.09
|SR
|78
|37.78
|18.9
|47.48
|30.34
|19.17
|Eco
|5.61
|5.94
|7.84
|2.83
|4.82
|7.85
|BB
|1
|4
|3
|11
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|19
|11
|3
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|26
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|31
|9
|139
|141
|182
|Innings
|2
|13
|1
|181
|84
|91
|Not outs
|0
|4
|1
|31
|29
|35
|Runs
|11
|86
|2
|3298
|1197
|861
|Balls Faced
|24
|146
|4
|6843
|1334
|685
|Avg
|5.5
|9.55
|0
|21.98
|21.76
|15.37
|SR
|45.83
|58.9
|50
|48.19
|89.73
|125.69
|Fours
|2
|5
|0
|371
|101
|58
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4
|1
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|48
|31
|37
|Highest
|6
|27
|2
|105
|82
|68
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0