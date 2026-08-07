Ravindranath Rampaul
bowler
|Full name:
|Ravindranath Rampaul
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|92
|27
|92
|202
|179
|Innings
|33
|88
|27
|159
|196
|177
|Overs
|573.2
|672.1
|95.5
|2466.4
|1534.2
|635.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|111
|33
|1
|445
|97
|11
|Runs
|1705
|3434
|803
|8160
|7533
|4897
|Wickets
|49
|117
|31
|274
|302
|231
|Avg
|34.79
|29.35
|25.9
|29.78
|24.94
|21.19
|SR
|70.2
|34.47
|18.54
|54.01
|30.48
|16.5
|Eco
|2.97
|5.1
|8.37
|3.3
|4.9
|7.7
|BB
|7
|5
|3
|11
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|8
|0
|10
|20
|10
|5w
|0
|2
|0
|11
|3
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|92
|27
|92
|202
|179
|Innings
|31
|40
|7
|135
|90
|56
|Not outs
|8
|11
|5
|33
|32
|31
|Runs
|335
|362
|15
|1317
|662
|229
|Balls Faced
|629
|472
|29
|0
|0
|220
|Avg
|14.56
|12.48
|7.5
|12.91
|11.41
|9.16
|SR
|53.25
|76.69
|51.72
|0
|0
|104.09
|Fours
|40
|33
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|10
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Highest
|40
|86
|8
|64
|86
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0