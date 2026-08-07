Ravindranath Rampaul

Ravindranath Rampaul

bowler

Full name:Ravindranath Rampaul
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Derbyshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches18922792202179
Innings338827159196177
Overs573.2672.195.52466.41534.2635.2
Balls------
Maidens1113314459711
Runs17053434803816075334897
Wickets4911731274302231
Avg34.7929.3525.929.7824.9421.19
SR70.234.4718.5454.0130.4816.5
Eco2.975.18.373.34.97.7
BB7531155
4w180102010
5w0201131
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches18922792202179
Innings314071359056
Not outs8115333231
Runs335362151317662229
Balls Faced6294722900220
Avg14.5612.487.512.9111.419.16
SR53.2576.6951.7200104.09
Fours403300012
Fifties010210
Sixies101300010
Highest40868648623
Hundreds000000

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