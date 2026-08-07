Rexford Bakum
batsman
|Full name:
|Rexford Bakum
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|27.0
|27.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|195
|195
|Wickets
|15
|15
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|10.8
|10.8
|Eco
|7.22
|7.22
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|24
|24
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|480
|480
|Balls Faced
|334
|334
|Avg
|22.85
|22.85
|SR
|143.71
|143.71
|Fours
|33
|33
|Fifties
|4
|4
|Sixies
|28
|28
|Highest
|71
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0