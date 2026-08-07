Rexford Bakum

Rexford Bakum

batsman

Full name:Rexford Bakum
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2026 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings1010
Overs27.027.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs195195
Wickets1515
Avg1313
SR10.810.8
Eco7.227.22
BB55
4w11
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings2424
Not outs33
Runs480480
Balls Faced334334
Avg22.8522.85
SR143.71143.71
Fours3333
Fifties44
Sixies2828
Highest7171
Hundreds00

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