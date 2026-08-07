Rizwan Hussain
batsman
|Full name:
|Rizwan Hussain
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|44
|30
|Innings
|0
|4
|0
|Overs
|0
|4.1
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|37
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|37
|0
|SR
|0
|25
|0
|Eco
|0
|8.88
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|44
|30
|Innings
|59
|44
|27
|Not outs
|1
|2
|4
|Runs
|1996
|1231
|565
|Balls Faced
|3251
|1262
|433
|Avg
|34.41
|29.3
|24.56
|SR
|61.39
|97.54
|130.48
|Fours
|280
|136
|56
|Fifties
|10
|6
|4
|Sixies
|25
|41
|19
|Highest
|253
|104
|72
|Hundreds
|4
|2
|0