Rizwan Hussain

Rizwan Hussain

batsman

Full name:Rizwan Hussain
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Lahore Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches334430
Innings040
Overs04.10
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0370
Wickets010
Avg0370
SR0250
Eco08.880
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches334430
Innings594427
Not outs124
Runs19961231565
Balls Faced32511262433
Avg34.4129.324.56
SR61.3997.54130.48
Fours28013656
Fifties1064
Sixies254119
Highest25310472
Hundreds420

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