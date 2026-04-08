Sufiyan Muqeem News View all For those who are ready to get to know the cricket player Sufiyan Muqeem, we invite you to find out all the latest news about him: how the matches with his participation went, what training plan he follows, and in which tournaments he will participate. Asia Cup Rising Stars | Pakistan Shaheens win title with thrilling Super Over win against Bangladesh A Pakistan Shaheens lifted the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Trophy after a thrilling win against Bangladesh A in the Super Over in Doha on Sunday. Both sides ended at identical scores of 125 in regulation time in the summit clash before the Men in Green prevailed in the one-over eliminator. Sufiyan Muqeem Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Preview | Pakistan Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game Sufiyan Muqeem Team Pakistan vs Team Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 3 will look to dominate after strong group stage Sufiyan Muqeem Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Preview | Pakistan Will Look to Dominate After Big Win in Last Game Sufiyan Muqeem Pakistan Brush Aside Oman in Asia Cup 2025

International career

Sufiyan Muqeem is a left-arm wrist spin bowler for Pakistan. He has also played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League and Dolphins in domestic cricket.

July 2023: Muqeem took 3 wickets for 66 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Pakistan A beat India A to win the tournament.

3 October 2023: Muqeem played his first Twenty20 International (T20I) match for Pakistan against Hong Kong in the Asian Games. He took two wickets in the game.

January 2024: Muqeem had surgery on his left knee.

October 2024: Muqeem was part of Pakistan Shaheens in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The team lost to Sri Lanka A in the semi-finals.

December 2024: In a T20I series against Zimbabwe, Muqeem took 5 wickets for 3 runs. This record equaled the world record for the least runs in a men's T20I five-wicket haul. His performance helped Pakistan win the match and broke the record for Pakistan’s best bowling figures in T20Is.

February 2025: There were reports suggesting Muqeem might replace Tayyab Tahir in Pakistan's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy Cricket World Cup. However, on February 26, 2025, he was not selected. Aqib Javid, Pakistan's interim white-ball coach, stated that Muqeem is in Pakistan's long-term plans but needs more experience.

Muqeem has shown great promise and could be an important player for Pakistan in the future.

Sufiyan Muqeem has played in several domestic and international cricket leagues. His time in these leagues helped him gain more experience and improve his skills on a larger stage.

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Sufiyan Muqeem played five matches in the 2022/23 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Peshawar Zalmi. He took four wickets with an average of 28.25 and an economy rate of 8.69. His best bowling performance was 3/37.

Year Team Notes 2022/23 Peshawar Zalmi Played 5 matches, 4 wickets, best 3/37

International League T20 (ILT20)

In January 2025, Sufiyan Muqeem joined the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for the International League T20 (ILT20). Known for his ability to control the middle overs, he helped strengthen the team’s bowling. Muqeem played in the 9th T20 match against Desert Vipers on January 18, 2025. He played six matches in total, taking five wickets and scoring six runs, with his best performance being 5 wickets in a match.

Year Team Notes 2025 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Played 6 matches, 5 wickets, best 6 runs

Domestic career

Sufiyan Muqeem comes from Baithak Balouch in Pallandri Tehsil, Sudhanoti District, Azad Kashmir. He started with tape ball cricket but moved to Rawalpindi for better opportunities. There, he played club cricket before advancing to first-class cricket.

Muqeem has played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League and Dolphins in domestic tournaments. In 2024, he played for the Dolphins in the Champions One Day Cup, taking two wickets in three matches.

Despite not having much first-class experience, Muqeem was quickly added to the Pakistan national team. He has played in List A and T20 matches, taking 10 wickets in List A and 24 wickets in T20s. He has also played seven T20 Internationals, including the second T20I against Zimbabwe, where he took 14 wickets at an average of 8.14 and an economy rate of 5.26.

Records and achievements

Sufiyan Muqeem has set impressive records in his cricket career. His performances have earned him recognition in the cricket world. Here are his key records and achievements:

December 2024: Took 5 wickets and gave away only 3 runs in a T20I match against Zimbabwe. This tied the world record for the fewest runs given up in a men’s T20I five-wicket haul.

December 2024: Won Player of the Match in the T20I against Zimbabwe. His 5-wicket performance with just 3 runs conceded set the record for the fewest runs given for five wickets in a T20I match.

Personal life

Sufiyan Muqeem grew up in a middle-class family in Pakistan. His parents, especially his father, Abdul Muqeem, supported his cricket career. With help from his father, Sufiyan joined Sabih Azhar Academy in Rawalpindi to pursue cricket.

Finance

As of 2025, Sufiyan Muqeem has an estimated net worth of $1 million. His income comes from his career in cricket and endorsements.

Scandals

Sufiyan Muqeem was involved in a confrontation with India's Abhishek Sharma during the Men's Emerging Asia Cup in 2024. After dismissing Sharma, Muqeem made a "send-off" gesture by placing his finger on his lips. Sharma was not happy and walked towards Muqeem, which led to a brief argument. Umpires had to step in to calm things down.

Fans

Sufiyan has a growing fan base, with 16k followers on Instagram. He posts updates and connects with his fans there.