Rohit Parmod Sharma
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Rohit Parmod Sharma
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|21
|27
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|1
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|21
|27
|Innings
|56
|20
|23
|Not outs
|4
|0
|7
|Runs
|1431
|385
|295
|Balls Faced
|3191
|574
|248
|Avg
|27.51
|19.25
|18.43
|SR
|44.84
|67.07
|118.95
|Fours
|146
|31
|26
|Fifties
|11
|2
|0
|Sixies
|7
|4
|7
|Highest
|107
|51
|48
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0