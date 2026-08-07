Rohit Parmod Sharma

Rohit Parmod Sharma

wicket keeper

Full name:Rohit Parmod Sharma
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2025 Teams

Haryana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches342127
Innings100
Overs1.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs100
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco100
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches342127
Innings562023
Not outs407
Runs1431385295
Balls Faced3191574248
Avg27.5119.2518.43
SR44.8467.07118.95
Fours1463126
Fifties1120
Sixies747
Highest1075148
Hundreds100

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