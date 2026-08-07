Ryan Mitchell Duffy

Ryan Mitchell Duffy

wicket keeper

Full name:Ryan Mitchell Duffy
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1842
Innings132
Overs2.09.03.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs56525
Wickets002
Avg0012.5
SR009
Eco2.57.228.33
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1842
Innings3341
Not outs300
Runs9055910
Balls Faced20871127
Avg30.1614.7510
SR43.3652.67142.85
Fours12352
Fifties400
Sixies010
Highest1043110
Hundreds100

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