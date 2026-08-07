Ryan Mitchell Duffy
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ryan Mitchell Duffy
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|4
|2
|Innings
|1
|3
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|9.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|65
|25
|Wickets
|0
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|12.5
|SR
|0
|0
|9
|Eco
|2.5
|7.22
|8.33
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|4
|2
|Innings
|33
|4
|1
|Not outs
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|905
|59
|10
|Balls Faced
|2087
|112
|7
|Avg
|30.16
|14.75
|10
|SR
|43.36
|52.67
|142.85
|Fours
|123
|5
|2
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|104
|31
|10
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0