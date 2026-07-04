International career

Sabbineni Meghana was born on 7 June 1996. She is an Indian cricketer who plays for Railways and India as a right-handed batter. Here is a timeline of her international career:

2016: Meghana made her T20I debut for India on 20 November against West Indies.

2021–22: Meghana became the top run-scorer in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy with 388 runs, including one century and two half-centuries.

12 February 2022: Meghana debuted in ODIs for India against New Zealand.

18 February 2022: She played her last ODI match against New Zealand.

10 October 2022: Meghana played her final T20I match against Thailand.

July 2022: Meghana was selected for the Indian team in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, after recovering from COVID-19 and completing quarantine.

Leagues Participation

Sabbhineni Meghana has participated in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Women's Premier League

Here is a summary of her involvement in this league:

Year Team Notes 2023 Gujarat Giants Scored 81 runs in 6 matches. Released by the team due to unsatisfactory performance. 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bought for ₹30 Lakh. Scored 134 runs in 7 matches with an average of 15 and a strike rate of 102. 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore Played in the first match, scoring 53 runs off 44 balls. Scored 89 runs in 2 innings with a strike rate of 123.6. 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore Re-signed for the 2025 season.

Meghana continues to play in the Women's Premier League, contributing to her team's efforts in each season.

Domestic career

Meghana started playing cricket for Andhra in the 2009/10 season and continued until 2016/17. She also played for South Zone from 2014/15 to 2016/17. Since the 2017/18 season, she has been with Railways. Meghana has been a right-handed batter for all these teams. Although her performances in these teams were not widely reported by the media, she still gained recognition for her cricketing talent. Meghana is also a key player for the India 'A' team. She began her cricket journey in seventh grade, being the only girl at first, and later joined a cricket academy in Vijayawada to further improve her skills.

Records and achievements

Meghana has reached several milestones in her career. Here are her major achievements:

2016: Was part of the Indian team that won the Women's Asian Cup Twenty20.

2022: Scored a career-high 69 runs off 53 balls in the Asian Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Helped India win the Women's Asian Cup.

2021-2022: Top scorer in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy with 388 runs, including a century (100) and two half-centuries (50).

2022: Selected for the Indian team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

2024: Won the Best International Debut Award for the Women's Cricket Team at the BCCI Awards Ceremony in Hyderabad.

Personal life

Sabbineni Meghana is known for her cricket skills, but she keeps much of her personal life private. Here are some details about her life outside cricket.

Finance

As of October 2024, Meghana’s net worth is reported to be $437,000.

Family

Meghana’s father worked as an engineer at the NTPC thermal power plant and loved cricket. His interest in the sport likely influenced Meghana’s passion for it. Her mother took care of the household but always supported her daughter’s cricket training.

Fans

Meghana has a strong fan following, especially after her performance in the WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants. Her Instagram account has 57k followers.