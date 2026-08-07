Sagar Paresh Udeshi

Sagar Paresh Udeshi

bowler

Full name:Sagar Paresh Udeshi
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293224
Innings513123
Overs1158.1279.388.0
Balls---
Maidens293311
Runs30731168518
Wickets1685016
Avg18.2923.3632.37
SR41.3633.5433
Eco2.654.175.88
BB1242
4w720
5w1500
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293224
Innings40169
Not outs965
Runs3998320
Balls Faced73316235
Avg12.878.35
SR54.4351.2357.14
Fours6561
Fifties200
Sixies220
Highest79219
Hundreds000

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