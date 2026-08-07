Sagar Paresh Udeshi
bowler
|Full name:
|Sagar Paresh Udeshi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|32
|24
|Innings
|51
|31
|23
|Overs
|1158.1
|279.3
|88.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|293
|31
|1
|Runs
|3073
|1168
|518
|Wickets
|168
|50
|16
|Avg
|18.29
|23.36
|32.37
|SR
|41.36
|33.54
|33
|Eco
|2.65
|4.17
|5.88
|BB
|12
|4
|2
|4w
|7
|2
|0
|5w
|15
|0
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|32
|24
|Innings
|40
|16
|9
|Not outs
|9
|6
|5
|Runs
|399
|83
|20
|Balls Faced
|733
|162
|35
|Avg
|12.87
|8.3
|5
|SR
|54.43
|51.23
|57.14
|Fours
|65
|6
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|0
|Highest
|79
|21
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0