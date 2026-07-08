International career

Sahil Chauhan is an Indian-origin cricketer who plays for Estonia. He holds the record for the fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket, a remarkable achievement that highlights his impressive batting skills.

Chauhan's rise in European cricket is inspiring. He began his journey in Haryana, India, and later moved to Estonia, where he became a cricket star. His success is a result of hard work, talent, and support from his family, who have been there for him every step of the way.

Off the field, Chauhan is known for his humility. After setting the world record, Estonia's coach, Richard Cox, praised him on social media. Cox described Chauhan as a talented and hardworking player. He said, "When it's your day, it's your day. Love this man. He is a huge talent but the most humble, caring, and hard-working cricketer you could ever wish to work with. No one deserves this more than Sahil Chauhan".

Chauhan’s story not only highlights his cricket skills but also his positive attitude and strong work ethic, earning him respect from both teammates and coaches.

T20I Debut: Gibraltar vs Estonia – September 30, 2023

Last T20I Match: Czech Rep. vs Estonia – August 28, 2024

Key Performance - Cyprus Match (June 2024): Scored an unbeaten 144 runs off 41 balls Fastest century in T20 cricket (27 balls) Broke the record for the fastest century in both T20I and T20 cricket Hit 18 sixes, the most in T20Is, joint-highest in T20 cricket

Match Highlights: Cyprus posted 191/7 in the first innings Estonia was 9 for 2 in the second over, chasing 192 Chauhan’s 144 led Estonia to victory by six wickets

Previous Match Performance: Dismissed for a duck in the first match of the day against Cyprus Recovered in the second match with a blistering century

Chauhan’s Record: His 18 sixes set a new world record for most sixes in a T20I innings

Journey to Estonia: Hails from Manakpur Devilal, Pinjore, Haryana, India Started playing cricket at age 7-8 Moved to Estonia in 2016 to help his uncle with the family restaurant In 2019, started searching for cricket teams in Estonia online, leading to his cricket career there

Significant Match Details (Estonia vs Cyprus): Cyprus posted a total of 191 runs Estonia struggled initially with early wickets Chauhan’s knock of 144 off 41 balls secured a six-wicket win for Estonia



Leagues Participation

Sahil Chauhan has not participated in any league matches as of now.

Domestic career

Sahil Chauhan plays for Tallinn United in the ECS Estonia T10 league. He made a mark by hitting six consecutive sixes in one over during the tournament.

Before his debut in T20I cricket against Cyprus, Sahil had already played a lot of matches in Estonia. He participated in the ECS Estonia tournament, where he scored over 90 runs in a couple of games. His biggest achievement came when he scored a century against Cyprus, which highlighted his growth as a player.

Records and achievements

Sahil Chauhan has set multiple records in T20 cricket. Here are some of his top achievements:

Fastest Century in T20 Cricket: He scored 100 runs in just 27 balls against Cyprus in June 2024.

Most Sixes in One T20 Innings: He hit 18 sixes in a match against Cyprus, which is the highest in T20 cricket.

Highest Score in a Successful Chase: Chauhan made 144 runs off 41 balls while chasing a target against Cyprus, helping his team win in 13 overs.

Personal life

Sahil Chauhan, originally from India, plays for Estonia in international cricket. He completed his schooling at DAV Senior Public School in Surajpur and earned his degree from Panjab University. He later completed his postgraduation at a private university in Mohali. Currently, Sahil works as a manager in a chain of restaurants in Estonia.

Finance

As of June 2024, Sahil Chauhan’s net worth is between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore.

Family

Sahil began playing cricket at the age of 7-8. His brother, Shakil, helped him a lot with his cricket journey. No other details about his family are publicly known as of June 2024.

Cars and House

Sahil drives a BMW X6. He lives in Estonia, where he works and represents the country in cricket.

Fans

Sahil is known for his powerful six-hitting skills. His coach, Richard Cox, pointed out that Sahil could clear any boundary in the world with his shots. Some of the 18 sixes he hit in a match reached over 100 meters. Sahil’s Instagram has about 900 followers.