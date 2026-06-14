Sobhana Mostary News View all Welcome to your go-to hub for cricket player news! Here you’ll find breaking updates, performance analysis, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories about Sobhana Mostary. Whether it’s record-breaking innings, injury reports, or personal achievements.

International career

Sobhana Mostary, born on February 13, 2002, in Rangpur, is a right-handed batter and occasional off-spin bowler for the Bangladesh women’s national cricket team. She started her international career as a teenager and gradually developed into one of the most consistent young batters in the squad.

2018: Made her Women’s ODI debut on May 14 against South Africa in Bloemfontein at the age of sixteen. She batted at number eleven and finished not out with five runs from 9 balls.

2019: Made her Women’s T20 International debut on August 23 against the Netherlands in Utrecht. Later that year, she joined the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Scotland.

2020: Represented Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia and played her first matches against top-tier teams such as India and New Zealand. The experience helped her grow as a batter under high-pressure conditions.

2021: Selected for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022: Featured in both the Commonwealth Games Qualifier in Malaysia and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, where Bangladesh took part for the first time.

2023: Took part in multiple bilateral tours and training camps as Bangladesh prepared for the next World Cup cycle.

2024: Played in the home ODI series against Australia during the ICC Women’s Championship. On March 21 in Dhaka, she scored 17 runs from 38 balls, showing composure against world-class bowling. In September 2024, she was named in the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in the UAE and played her last T20I of the year on October 12 against Ireland.

2025: Started the year on tour in the West Indies, where she scored 25 runs from 62 balls in the third ODI on January 24 in St. Kitts and bowled one over late in the innings. In April, she represented Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan. Her most remarkable moments arrived in October 2025 at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. On October 7 in Guwahati, she top-scored with 60 runs from 108 balls against England. On October 16 in Visakhapatnam, she produced an unbeaten 66 against Australia, which became the first half-century by a Bangladeshi woman in ODIs against Australia.

From 2018 to 2025, Sobhana Mostary appeared in every major ICC tournament, including the T20 World Cups (2020, 2024) and ODI World Cups (2022, 2025). By late 2025, she had played 29 WODIs with 410 runs at an average of about 22.7 and 47 WT20Is with 586 runs at an average of 15.4

Leagues Participation

Sobhana Mostary has not yet taken part in any overseas franchise or professional league tournaments.

Domestic career

Sobhana Mostary began her cricket development at BKSP (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan), where she joined the junior setup at around eleven years of age. By thirteen, she played in the women’s Dhaka League and impressed coaches with her control and confidence against older players. Her first senior domestic season came in 2017 for Rangpur Division Women in the National Cricket League, where she played as a right-handed top-order batter.

With the introduction of the Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League (WBCL) in the three-day format, she joined North Zone, a combined team representing Rangpur and Rajshahi.

In List A cricket, she represented Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Women’s Cricket League. During the 2023–24 season, Mohammedan won the league title and achieved a record total of 392/3 against Gulshan Youth Club at BKSP-3 on May 23, 2024, with Sobhana and Murshida Khatun as key contributors. She shifted her role during that season, taking responsibility for building partnerships and adding pace in the middle overs. In the 2024–25 campaign, Mohammedan finished as runners-up, and reports from the Bangladesh Cricket Board credited Sobhana for several vital partnerships, including a 53-run stand against Bangladesh Ansar & VDP, where she scored 25 off 23 balls.

By 2025, her domestic record showed steady progress: early formation at BKSP, divisional play for Rangpur, leadership in the WBCL with North Zone, and important seasons for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League. She also represented Bangladesh A Women and Bangladesh Emerging Women.

Records and achievements

Sobhana Mostary has progressed from a teenage debutant to one of the most reliable young batters in Bangladesh’s women’s cricket team.

Made her WODI debut for Bangladesh on 14 May 2018 against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

Made her WT20I debut on 23 August 2019 against the Netherlands in Utrecht.

Scored an unbeaten 66 against Australia during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, helping Bangladesh reach 198/9, their highest ODI total against Australia.

Represented Bangladesh in key global tournaments, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Ranked among the top run-scorers for Bangladesh in the 2023–24 home T20I series against Pakistan.

Personal life

Sobhana Mostary maintains a quiet public profile and rarely discusses her private life. Most information about her comes from official cricket sources and tournament coverage, while her personal background remains private primarily.

Finance

Sobhana’s confirmed income comes through her Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) central contract, match fees, and performance bonuses. Under the October 2024–June 2025 contract cycle, the BCB listed her in Grade C, which provides a monthly retainer of BDT 70,000, along with daily allowances and bonuses for series wins.

Family

There is no verified public information about her parents, siblings, or marital status. Reliable cricket databases and news outlets do not mention any family details. A 2020 wedding photo that went viral involved her teammate, Sanjida Islam, and Sobhana was identified as the photographer, not the bride.

Scandals

Sobhana has not been involved in any controversies or disciplinary issues. Media coverage about her remains focused on her cricket achievements and press interviews. The only viral moments involving her have been from celebrations on the field after key innings rather than off-field matters.

Fans

Her official Facebook page has around 50,000–52,000 followers as of October 2025, featuring updates, match photos, and messages to supporters. On Instagram (@sobhana_mostary), she has about 3,100 followers, and her bio reads “Player of Bangladesh national cricket team #Jersey no 06”. She is regularly featured on ICC and sports media pages, especially after her standout performances in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, where her innings against England and Australia gained strong attention and boosted her online following.