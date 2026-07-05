Sam James Truloff
batsman
|Full name:
|Sam James Truloff
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|17
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|17
|6
|Innings
|31
|6
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|486
|286
|Balls Faced
|971
|357
|Avg
|16.75
|47.66
|SR
|50.05
|80.11
|Fours
|62
|34
|Fifties
|1
|2
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|64
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|0