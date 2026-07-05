Sam James Truloff

Sam James Truloff

batsman

Full name:Sam James Truloff
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Queensland Bulls

Sunshine Coast

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches176
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches176
Innings316
Not outs20
Runs486286
Balls Faced971357
Avg16.7547.66
SR50.0580.11
Fours6234
Fifties12
Sixies22
Highest6480
Hundreds00

Another Players

Labuschagne, Marnus

Labuschagne, Marnus

Peirson, Jimmy

Peirson, Jimmy

Burdon, Hugo

Burdon, Hugo

Willans, Matthew

Willans, Matthew

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Paulsen, Steve

Paulsen, Steve

Jain, Aryan

Jain, Aryan

Sandhu, Gurinder

Sandhu, Gurinder

Jaques, Phil

Jaques, Phil

Cutting, Ben

Cutting, Ben