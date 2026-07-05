Samarpit Joshi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Samarpit Joshi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|10
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|10
|4
|Innings
|8
|8
|3
|Not outs
|1
|2
|0
|Runs
|260
|201
|67
|Balls Faced
|437
|249
|61
|Avg
|37.14
|33.5
|22.33
|SR
|59.49
|80.72
|109.83
|Fours
|22
|18
|4
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|5
|0
|4
|Highest
|123
|53
|39
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0