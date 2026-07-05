Samarpit Joshi

Samarpit Joshi

wicket keeper

Full name:Samarpit Joshi
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4104
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4104
Innings883
Not outs120
Runs26020167
Balls Faced43724961
Avg37.1433.522.33
SR59.4980.72109.83
Fours22184
Fifties110
Sixies504
Highest1235339
Hundreds100

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