Samuel Scott Johnston Huey

Samuel Scott Johnston Huey

bowler

Full name:Samuel Scott Johnston Huey
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches20
Innings32
Overs589.1
Balls-
Maidens212
Runs1203
Wickets66
Avg18.22
SR53.56
Eco2.04
BB14
4w2
5w5
10w1

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches20
Innings30
Not outs5
Runs134
Balls Faced0
Avg5.36
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest23
Hundreds0

Another Players

Hampton, Brett

Hampton, Brett

Warner, David

Warner, David

Fletcher, Cam

Fletcher, Cam

Pamment, James

Pamment, James

Southee, Tim

Southee, Tim

Kuggeleijn, Scott

Kuggeleijn, Scott

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Fisher, Matthew

Fisher, Matthew

Lellman, Fergus

Lellman, Fergus

Raval, Jeet

Raval, Jeet