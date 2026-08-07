Samuel Scott Johnston Huey
bowler
|Full name:
|Samuel Scott Johnston Huey
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|32
|Overs
|589.1
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|212
|Runs
|1203
|Wickets
|66
|Avg
|18.22
|SR
|53.56
|Eco
|2.04
|BB
|14
|4w
|2
|5w
|5
|10w
|1
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|30
|Not outs
|5
|Runs
|134
|Balls Faced
|0
|Avg
|5.36
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|23
|Hundreds
|0