Saransh Kulshretha
bowler
|Full name:
|Saransh Kulshretha
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|32.0
|32.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|195
|195
|Wickets
|12
|12
|Avg
|16.25
|16.25
|SR
|16
|16
|Eco
|6.09
|6.09
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|51
|51
|Balls Faced
|59
|59
|Avg
|8.5
|8.5
|SR
|86.44
|86.44
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|28
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0