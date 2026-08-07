Saransh Kulshretha

Saransh Kulshretha

bowler

Full name:Saransh Kulshretha
Nationality:Luxembourg
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings99
Overs32.032.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs195195
Wickets1212
Avg16.2516.25
SR1616
Eco6.096.09
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs5151
Balls Faced5959
Avg8.58.5
SR86.4486.44
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2828
Hundreds00

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