Satish Jangir

Satish Jangir

all rounder

Full name:Satish Jangir
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings14
Overs5.010.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3871
Wickets14
Avg3817.75
SR3015
Eco7.67.1
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings22
Not outs01
Runs147
Balls Faced4213
Avg77
SR33.3353.84
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest137
Hundreds00

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