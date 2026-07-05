Satish Jangir
all rounder
|Full name:
|Satish Jangir
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|1
|4
|Overs
|5.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|38
|71
|Wickets
|1
|4
|Avg
|38
|17.75
|SR
|30
|15
|Eco
|7.6
|7.1
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|14
|7
|Balls Faced
|42
|13
|Avg
|7
|7
|SR
|33.33
|53.84
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|13
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0