Saurabh Kumar News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about the cricketer Saurabh Kumar, here you will find all the latest news about him: how his current cricket matches went, which tournaments he is scheduled to participate in, and how he is preparing for them. IND vs ENG | Sarfaraz Khan gets maiden Test call-up in wake of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja injuries Domestic sensation Sarfaraz Khan has been included in the Indian squad for the second Test in Vizag alongside Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar. BCCI announced the changes after KL Rahul complained of pain in the quadriceps while Ravindra Jadeja damaged his hamstring on Day 4 in Hyderabad. Saurabh Kumar Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Saurashtra, UP post wins batting fourth Saurabh Kumar Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Baroda-Saurashtra clash closes in on result Saurabh Kumar Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Rain plays spoilsport on final day Saurabh Kumar Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - UP thrash Saurashtra; Kaushik Gandhi epic salvages draw for TN

International career

Saurabh Kumar is an all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh. He plays in domestic cricket and has been part of India's Test squad. However, he has not yet played in an international match.

January 2021: He was named as one of five net bowlers for India's Test squad during the series against England.

February 2022: He was included in India's Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

2022: He was part of the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series but did not play in any match.

Leagues Participation

Saurabh Kumar has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has not played a match yet.

Indian Premier League

He was signed by teams but did not get a chance to play in the games.

Year Team Notes 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Signed for INR 10 lakh but did not play during the season. 2021 Punjab Kings Signed for INR 20 lakh but did not play during the season. 2025 - Took part in the IPL mega auction with a base price of INR 1.25 crore but was not picked by any team.

Domestic career

Saurabh Kumar plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He started at the U-19 and U-22 levels before playing his first match for Services in the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy. In his debut match against Himachal Pradesh, he took one wicket and scored 45 runs. Later, he joined Uttar Pradesh.

In his first-class career, Saurabh has played 44 matches. He has taken 192 wickets with an economy rate of 2.70. His best performance is 7 wickets for 32 runs. With the bat, he has scored 1,549 runs in 61 innings, including two centuries and eight fifties.

Saurabh debuted in List-A cricket for Uttar Pradesh in December 2015. He bowled 2/36 in 10 overs against Himachal Pradesh, helping his team win. He made his T20 debut in January 2016 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He was the top wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy with 23 wickets. In the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, he took 51 wickets in 10 matches, with 50 wickets in the group stage.

In 2018, Saurabh was part of the India Blue team for the Duleep Trophy, where he took 19 wickets in three matches. In December 2018, he took 14 wickets for 65 runs in a match against Haryana in the Ranji Trophy.

In 2021, Saurabh was part of India A for the tour of South Africa. He played well in the series against Bangladesh A in 2022, taking 6 wickets for 74 runs.

In 2023, Saurabh helped Rest of India win the Irani Cup and took 10 wickets in a match against Saurashtra. He also performed well in the Duleep Trophy and took four wickets against South Africa A and six wickets against the England Lions.

By January 2025, Saurabh had played several key domestic matches, including games against Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. In T20 cricket, he has played 33 matches, scoring 148 runs with a highest score of 69. He has taken ten wickets across all formats.

Records and achievements

Saurabh Kumar has achieved many successes in domestic cricket. His performances as both a bowler and batsman have been impressive.

2017–18 Ranji Trophy: Best player for Uttar Pradesh with 23 wickets in four matches.

2018–19 Duleep Trophy: Best wicket-taker with 19 wickets in three matches.

2018–19 Ranji Trophy: Best player for Uttar Pradesh in the group stage with 50 wickets in nine matches.

December 2018 (Ranji Trophy vs Haryana): Took 14 wickets for 65 runs in the match.

T20 Career: Played 33 matches, scoring 148 runs with an average of 12.33. His highest score is 69. He has taken ten wickets across all formats.

First-Class Career: Scored 2,374 runs in 79 matches, with an average of 26.08.

Saurabh was also named as one of five net bowlers in India's Test squad for the series against England in January 2021. He was later included in India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series in February 2022.

Personal life

Saurabh Kumar grew up in a middle-class family. His father worked as a junior engineer at All India Radio. His family supported his cricket passion. His father took him to training, and his mother made many sacrifices.

On 22 July 2021, Saurabh married his long-time girlfriend Neha Sabi in a private ceremony in Ghaziabad.

Finance

Saurabh Kumar’s net worth is around $1.8 Million.

Fans

Saurabh has about 52k followers.