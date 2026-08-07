Mohit Jangra

Mohit Jangra

bowler

Full name:Mohit Jangra
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches223
Innings223
Overs34.013.010.0
Balls---
Maidens800
Runs1145481
Wickets212
Avg575440.5
SR1027830
Eco3.354.158.1
BB211
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches223
Innings201
Not outs001
Runs1301
Balls Faced3901
Avg6.500
SR33.330100
Fours200
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest701
Hundreds000

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