Mohit Jangra
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohit Jangra
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|3
|Overs
|34.0
|13.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|0
|Runs
|114
|54
|81
|Wickets
|2
|1
|2
|Avg
|57
|54
|40.5
|SR
|102
|78
|30
|Eco
|3.35
|4.15
|8.1
|BB
|2
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|3
|Innings
|2
|0
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|13
|0
|1
|Balls Faced
|39
|0
|1
|Avg
|6.5
|0
|0
|SR
|33.33
|0
|100
|Fours
|2
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|0
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0