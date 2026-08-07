Saurabh Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Saurabh Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|9
|Innings
|0
|2
|Overs
|0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|60
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|60
|SR
|0
|78
|Eco
|0
|4.61
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|9
|Innings
|8
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|124
|217
|Balls Faced
|516
|316
|Avg
|15.5
|36.16
|SR
|24.03
|68.67
|Fours
|11
|16
|Fifties
|0
|3
|Sixies
|0
|4
|Highest
|38
|54
|Hundreds
|0
|0