Saurabh Singh

Saurabh Singh

all rounder

Full name:Saurabh Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches59
Innings02
Overs013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs060
Wickets01
Avg060
SR078
Eco04.61
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches59
Innings86
Not outs00
Runs124217
Balls Faced516316
Avg15.536.16
SR24.0368.67
Fours1116
Fifties03
Sixies04
Highest3854
Hundreds00

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