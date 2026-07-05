Scott Edwards

International career

Scott Andrew Edwards, born on 23 August 1996, is a Dutch cricketer who plays for the Netherlands. He began his career by making his first-class debut for the Netherlands against Namibia in the 2015–17 ICC Intercontinental Cup on 29 November 2017. Later, he played his first List A match against Namibia during the 2015–17 ICC World Cricket League Championship on 8 December 2017.

In June 2022, Edwards became the new captain of the Dutch cricket team. He replaced Pieter Seelaar, who had to retire due to a long-term back injury. Edwards took on the role as the seventh ODI captain in the history of the Netherlands' cricket team.

ODI Career

Debut: Netherlands vs Nepal at Amstelveen - August 1, 2018

Last Match: Namibia vs Netherlands at Windhoek - March 13, 2025

T20I Career

Debut: Netherlands vs Ireland at Rotterdam - June 12, 2018

Last Match: Oman vs Netherlands at Al Amerat - November 16, 2024

Year-by-Year Overview:

June 2018: Edwards joined the Netherlands' T20I squad for the 2018 Netherlands Tri-Nation Series and played his first T20I against Ireland on June 12.

July 2018: He joined the Netherlands' ODI squad for the series against Nepal and played his first ODI on August 1, 2018.

July 2019: Edwards set a world record for the fastest T10 century, scoring 137 not out off 39 balls during the 2019 European Cricket League.

2019: He was part of the Netherlands squad for the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier. The ICC listed him as a player to watch.

April 2020: Edwards was named in a group of 17 Dutch-based cricketers for the senior team.

May 2020: He was named captain of the Netherlands A team for the matches against the Ireland Wolves.

September 2021: Edwards joined the Dutch squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

June 2022: He scored three consecutive half-centuries against England during the ODI series at VRA Ground, Amsterdam.

July 2022: Netherlands won against the USA in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier and reached Round 1 of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

October 2023: Edwards played a match-winning knock of 78 runs, leading the Netherlands to defeat South Africa by 38 runs in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

2023: Edwards played another important knock of 68 off 89 balls to help the Netherlands defeat Bangladesh by 87 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

May 2024: Edwards became the captain of the Netherlands squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

October 2024: Edwards was invited to join the ICC Men's Cricket Committee as a representative of the ICC Associate Members. His role focuses on helping develop cricket in associate countries.

March 2025: Edwards played one of his final ODI matches against Namibia, scoring 49 runs off 86 balls.

ODI Stats:

Matches Played: 62

Runs Scored: 1,793

Average: 37

Fours: 136

Sixes: 16

T20I Stats:

Matches Played: 71

Runs Scored: 1,021

Average: 22

Fours: 86

Sixes: 24

ICC Rankings:

ODI Batting Ranking: 38th (563 points)

T20I Batting Ranking: 91st (393 points)

Leagues Participation

Scott Edwards has played in several top cricket leagues around the world. These include the Global Super League, Nepal Premier League, and Big Bash League.

Global Super League

Scott Edwards has played for Victoria in the 2024/25 Global Super League season, participating in several matches with notable performances. Below is a summary of his participation.

Year Team Notes 2024/25 Victoria Edwards is playing for Victoria in the current season. - - Edwards played against Rangpur (Bat 9), Hampshire (Bat 9), Qalandars (Bat 0), and Rangpur (Bat 30).

Nepal Premier League

Scott Edwards played for Biratnagar Kings in the 2024 Nepal Premier League. In his first match against the Pokhara Avengers, he scored 45 runs off 35 balls, hitting five boundaries.

Year Team Notes 2024 Biratnagar Kings Edwards played for Biratnagar Kings in the Nepal Premier League. - - Edwards scored 45 runs off 35 balls, with five boundaries, in his first game against Pokhara Avengers.

Big Bash League

Scott Edwards joined the Melbourne Renegades in January 2024 for the 2023-24 Big Bash League season after Joe Clark was replaced.

Year Team Notes 2023-24 Melbourne Renegades Edwards replaced Joe Clark for the Big Bash League season.

Domestic career

Scott Edwards has played domestic cricket for several teams. He debuted in first-class cricket for the Netherlands against Namibia in November 2017. His List A debut was also against Namibia in December 2017, and he continued playing for the Netherlands, with his last match in March 2025. Edwards played his first T20 for the Netherlands against Ireland in June 2018. His last T20 game was in December 2024 for Victoria.

Edwards was born in Tonga but grew up in Australia. He qualifies for the Netherlands through his Dutch grandmother. He has played club cricket for Richmond, Blackburn South, and Highton Cricket Club in Australia, as well as Excelsior '20 in the Netherlands. Before starting his cricket career, Edwards worked as an electrical apprentice. In 2019, he was selected to play for the Rotterdam Rhinos in the Euro T20 Slam, but the tournament was canceled. In January 2024, he joined the Melbourne Renegades for the Big Bash League and currently plays for Victoria in the 2024/25 season.

Records and achievements

Scott Edwards has achieved many notable milestones in his cricket career. Here are some of his key records and achievements:

ODI Career: Matches Played: 62 Runs: 1,793 Average: 37 Fours: 136 Sixes: 16 Most Recent ODI: March 2025 against Namibia at Wanderers, Windhoek (49 runs off 86 balls)

T20I Career: Matches Played: 71 Runs: 1,021 Average: 22 Fours: 86 Sixes: 24 Most Recent T20I: November 2024 against Oman at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman (10 runs off 9 balls)

ICC Rankings: ODI Batting Rank: 38th with 563 points T20I Batting Rank: 91st with 393 points





Notable Moments: In the 2023 Cricket World Cup, he helped Netherlands defeat South Africa with a score of 78 and won Player of the Match. He became the first Dutch player to score a T20I century.



Personal life

Scott Edwards keeps his personal life private. There are only a few details about his life outside cricket.

Family

Scott is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Des. Little is known about her, and Scott keeps their relationship private, sharing just a few photos on his Instagram. His parents are Don and Katya Edwards, and he has an older brother, Chris. Scott was born in Tonga and grew up in Australia. He holds dual citizenship with Australia and the Netherlands because of his maternal grandmother.

Finance

Scott Edwards has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2025. His main income comes from his salary with the Netherlands national cricket team, which ranges from $115,000 to $135,000 per year. He also earns money from playing in franchise leagues and sponsorships.

Cars and House

Scott owns two high-performance cars. His Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG has a 4.0-liter Bi-Turbo V8 engine that produces 503 horsepower. It can reach 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. He also owns a Jaguar XK-R with a 5.0-liter Supercharged V8 engine, delivering over 510 horsepower and reaching 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Scott grew up in Australia and now lives in a private home, though details about his residence are not public.

Scandals

In 2023, after the Netherlands' win over South Africa in the Cricket World Cup, Scott made a mistake during a post-match interview. He said fans would stay up late to watch the match result, but it was not needed due to the time difference. In 2024, after a match against Nepal in the T20 World Cup, Scott mentioned that the field conditions were tougher than expected, which affected his team's performance.

Fans

Scott Edwards has many fans who follow his career. In 2023, his performance against South Africa, where he scored 78 runs off 69 balls, was widely talked about. He has 25k followers on Instagram, where fans keep up with his updates.