Scott Sangster Johnston
bowler
|Full name:
|Scott Sangster Johnston
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|2
|Innings
|4
|2
|Overs
|56.3
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|1
|Runs
|181
|67
|Wickets
|9
|2
|Avg
|20.11
|33.5
|SR
|37.66
|39
|Eco
|3.2
|5.15
|BB
|8
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|2
|Innings
|6
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|73
|10
|Balls Faced
|259
|12
|Avg
|12.16
|10
|SR
|28.18
|83.33
|Fours
|7
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|25
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0