Scott Sangster Johnston

Scott Sangster Johnston

bowler

Full name:Scott Sangster Johnston
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches32
Innings42
Overs56.313.0
Balls--
Maidens131
Runs18167
Wickets92
Avg20.1133.5
SR37.6639
Eco3.25.15
BB82
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches32
Innings61
Not outs00
Runs7310
Balls Faced25912
Avg12.1610
SR28.1883.33
Fours71
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2510
Hundreds00

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