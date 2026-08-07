Shailesh Bangera

Shailesh Bangera

wicket keeper

Full name:Shailesh Bangera
Nationality:Israel
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Israel

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs2727
Balls Faced2222
Avg99
SR122.72122.72
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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