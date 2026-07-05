Shakerullah Safi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shakerullah Safi
|Nationality:
|Denmark
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|25
|25
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|8.33
|8.33
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|1
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0