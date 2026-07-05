Shakerullah Safi

Shakerullah Safi

all rounder

Full name:Shakerullah Safi
Nationality:Denmark

Teams

2026 Teams

Denmark

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2525
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco8.338.33
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Not outs22
Runs00
Balls Faced11
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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