Magnus Brunsgaard Kristensen

Magnus Brunsgaard Kristensen

all rounder

Full name:Magnus Brunsgaard Kristensen

Teams

2023 Teams

Denmark

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2424
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco88
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs66
Balls Faced1010
Avg66
SR6060
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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