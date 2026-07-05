Magnus Brunsgaard Kristensen
all rounder
|Full name:
|Magnus Brunsgaard Kristensen
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|24
|24
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|8
|8
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|6
|Balls Faced
|10
|10
|Avg
|6
|6
|SR
|60
|60
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0