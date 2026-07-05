Sharne Mary Mayers
batsman
|Full name:
|Sharne Mary Mayers
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|6
|25
|1
|Innings
|2
|2
|0
|Overs
|11.0
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|52
|16
|0
|Wickets
|1
|1
|0
|Avg
|52
|16
|0
|SR
|66
|12
|0
|Eco
|4.72
|8
|0
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|6
|25
|1
|Innings
|6
|22
|1
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|134
|647
|47
|Balls Faced
|186
|634
|80
|Avg
|22.33
|34.05
|47
|SR
|72.04
|102.05
|58.75
|Fours
|18
|74
|5
|Fifties
|0
|4
|0
|Sixies
|1
|7
|0
|Highest
|39
|71
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0