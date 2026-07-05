Sharne Mary Mayers

Sharne Mary Mayers

batsman

Full name:Sharne Mary Mayers
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches6251
Innings220
Overs11.02.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs52160
Wickets110
Avg52160
SR66120
Eco4.7280
BB110
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches6251
Innings6221
Not outs030
Runs13464747
Balls Faced18663480
Avg22.3334.0547
SR72.04102.0558.75
Fours18745
Fifties040
Sixies170
Highest397147
Hundreds000

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