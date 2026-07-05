Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Shimane Alfred Mothoa

bowler

Full name:Shimane Alfred Mothoa
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches695242
Innings1184940
Overs1466.2360.2125.4
Balls---
Maidens380131
Runs42741944886
Wickets1595836
Avg26.8833.5124.61
SR55.3337.2720.94
Eco2.915.397.05
BB944
4w421
5w400
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches695242
Innings681511
Not outs2165
Runs4192429
Balls Faced10115857
Avg8.912.664.83
SR41.4441.3750.87
Fours6124
Fifties000
Sixies200
Highest3488
Hundreds000

Another Players

King, JP

King, JP

Whitehead, Sean

Whitehead, Sean

Makhosi, Lizo

Makhosi, Lizo

White, David

White, David

Nabe, Mthiwekhaya

Nabe, Mthiwekhaya

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

de Klerk, Jade

de Klerk, Jade

King, JP

King, JP

Ntuli, Tshepo

Ntuli, Tshepo

Heerden, George Van

Heerden, George Van