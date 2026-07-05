Shimane Alfred Mothoa
bowler
|Full name:
|Shimane Alfred Mothoa
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|52
|42
|Innings
|118
|49
|40
|Overs
|1466.2
|360.2
|125.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|380
|13
|1
|Runs
|4274
|1944
|886
|Wickets
|159
|58
|36
|Avg
|26.88
|33.51
|24.61
|SR
|55.33
|37.27
|20.94
|Eco
|2.91
|5.39
|7.05
|BB
|9
|4
|4
|4w
|4
|2
|1
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|52
|42
|Innings
|68
|15
|11
|Not outs
|21
|6
|5
|Runs
|419
|24
|29
|Balls Faced
|1011
|58
|57
|Avg
|8.91
|2.66
|4.83
|SR
|41.44
|41.37
|50.87
|Fours
|61
|2
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|34
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0