Jade de Klerk
bowler
|Full name:
|Jade de Klerk
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|33
|24
|Innings
|39
|32
|22
|Overs
|475.3
|250.1
|67.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|78
|14
|0
|Runs
|1594
|1117
|533
|Wickets
|46
|46
|11
|Avg
|34.65
|24.28
|48.45
|SR
|62.02
|32.63
|36.54
|Eco
|3.35
|4.46
|7.95
|BB
|9
|4
|2
|4w
|3
|2
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|33
|24
|Innings
|33
|24
|10
|Not outs
|8
|5
|3
|Runs
|675
|414
|60
|Balls Faced
|1461
|496
|67
|Avg
|27
|21.78
|8.57
|SR
|46.2
|83.46
|89.55
|Fours
|84
|35
|4
|Fifties
|4
|1
|0
|Sixies
|4
|6
|1
|Highest
|55
|50
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0