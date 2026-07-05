Jade de Klerk

Jade de Klerk

bowler

Full name:Jade de Klerk
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Cape Linyathi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches243324
Innings393222
Overs475.3250.167.0
Balls---
Maidens78140
Runs15941117533
Wickets464611
Avg34.6524.2848.45
SR62.0232.6336.54
Eco3.354.467.95
BB942
4w320
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches243324
Innings332410
Not outs853
Runs67541460
Balls Faced146149667
Avg2721.788.57
SR46.283.4689.55
Fours84354
Fifties410
Sixies461
Highest555018
Hundreds000

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