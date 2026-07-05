Lizo Makhosi
bowler
|Full name:
|Lizo Makhosi
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm chinaman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|11
|Innings
|7
|9
|10
|Overs
|59.0
|49.4
|32.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|1
|0
|Runs
|292
|304
|279
|Wickets
|7
|3
|6
|Avg
|41.71
|101.33
|46.5
|SR
|50.57
|99.33
|32
|Eco
|4.94
|6.12
|8.71
|BB
|3
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|11
|Innings
|9
|5
|4
|Not outs
|3
|2
|3
|Runs
|20
|25
|16
|Balls Faced
|77
|48
|15
|Avg
|3.33
|8.33
|16
|SR
|25.97
|52.08
|106.66
|Fours
|2
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|9
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0