Lizo Makhosi

Lizo Makhosi

bowler

Full name:Lizo Makhosi
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm chinaman

Teams

2023 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6911
Innings7910
Overs59.049.432.0
Balls---
Maidens310
Runs292304279
Wickets736
Avg41.71101.3346.5
SR50.5799.3332
Eco4.946.128.71
BB312
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6911
Innings954
Not outs323
Runs202516
Balls Faced774815
Avg3.338.3316
SR25.9752.08106.66
Fours222
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest898
Hundreds000

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