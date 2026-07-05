Sean Andre Whitehead
bowler
|Full name:
|Sean Andre Whitehead
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|21
|10
|Innings
|40
|21
|10
|Overs
|653.2
|186.5
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|158
|20
|0
|Runs
|1832
|658
|214
|Wickets
|80
|31
|4
|Avg
|22.9
|21.22
|53.5
|SR
|49
|36.16
|46.5
|Eco
|2.8
|3.52
|6.9
|BB
|15
|7
|2
|4w
|4
|0
|0
|5w
|4
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|21
|10
|Innings
|32
|13
|5
|Not outs
|7
|5
|2
|Runs
|908
|213
|26
|Balls Faced
|1637
|300
|26
|Avg
|36.32
|26.62
|8.66
|SR
|55.46
|71
|100
|Fours
|97
|15
|1
|Fifties
|5
|2
|0
|Sixies
|12
|2
|1
|Highest
|155
|61
|13
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0