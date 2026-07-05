Sean Andre Whitehead

Sean Andre Whitehead

bowler

Full name:Sean Andre Whitehead
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches242110
Innings402110
Overs653.2186.531.0
Balls---
Maidens158200
Runs1832658214
Wickets80314
Avg22.921.2253.5
SR4936.1646.5
Eco2.83.526.9
BB1572
4w400
5w410
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches242110
Innings32135
Not outs752
Runs90821326
Balls Faced163730026
Avg36.3226.628.66
SR55.4671100
Fours97151
Fifties520
Sixies1221
Highest1556113
Hundreds200

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