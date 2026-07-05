Tshepo Ntuli
bowler
|Full name:
|Tshepo Ntuli
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|62
|46
|35
|Innings
|101
|43
|33
|Overs
|1526.5
|335.2
|75.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|281
|21
|0
|Runs
|4953
|1516
|516
|Wickets
|144
|44
|17
|Avg
|34.39
|34.45
|30.35
|SR
|63.61
|45.72
|26.76
|Eco
|3.24
|4.52
|6.8
|BB
|11
|4
|3
|4w
|5
|1
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|62
|46
|35
|Innings
|74
|25
|7
|Not outs
|25
|15
|5
|Runs
|547
|112
|29
|Balls Faced
|1475
|255
|48
|Avg
|11.16
|11.2
|14.5
|SR
|37.08
|43.92
|60.41
|Fours
|65
|5
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|0
|Highest
|40
|14
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0