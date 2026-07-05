Tshepo Ntuli

Tshepo Ntuli

bowler

Full name:Tshepo Ntuli
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches624635
Innings1014333
Overs1526.5335.275.5
Balls---
Maidens281210
Runs49531516516
Wickets1444417
Avg34.3934.4530.35
SR63.6145.7226.76
Eco3.244.526.8
BB1143
4w510
5w500
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches624635
Innings74257
Not outs25155
Runs54711229
Balls Faced147525548
Avg11.1611.214.5
SR37.0843.9260.41
Fours6552
Fifties000
Sixies410
Highest401421
Hundreds000

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