Mthiwekhaya Nabe
bowler
|Full name:
|Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|52
|35
|26
|Innings
|91
|35
|25
|Overs
|1009.3
|235.2
|82.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|173
|8
|2
|Runs
|3701
|1349
|710
|Wickets
|103
|42
|34
|Avg
|35.93
|32.11
|20.88
|SR
|58.8
|33.61
|14.5
|Eco
|3.66
|5.73
|8.64
|BB
|7
|4
|4
|4w
|5
|2
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|52
|35
|26
|Innings
|58
|19
|8
|Not outs
|21
|8
|6
|Runs
|363
|88
|7
|Balls Faced
|746
|152
|12
|Avg
|9.81
|8
|3.5
|SR
|48.65
|57.89
|58.33
|Fours
|54
|6
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|2
|0
|Highest
|68
|23
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0