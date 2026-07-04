Mthiwekhaya Nabe

Mthiwekhaya Nabe

bowler

Full name:Mthiwekhaya Nabe
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Western Province

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches523526
Innings913525
Overs1009.3235.282.1
Balls---
Maidens17382
Runs37011349710
Wickets1034234
Avg35.9332.1120.88
SR58.833.6114.5
Eco3.665.738.64
BB744
4w521
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches523526
Innings58198
Not outs2186
Runs363887
Balls Faced74615212
Avg9.8183.5
SR48.6557.8958.33
Fours5460
Fifties200
Sixies520
Highest68233
Hundreds000

Another Players

Ngoepe, Lesiba

Ngoepe, Lesiba

Mpongwana, Mihlali

Mpongwana, Mihlali

Sebareme, Emmanuel

Sebareme, Emmanuel

Dawood, Junaid

Dawood, Junaid

Bird, Jonathan

Bird, Jonathan

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Hendricks, Beuran

Hendricks, Beuran

Burger, Nandre

Burger, Nandre

Hamza, Zubayr

Hamza, Zubayr

Mgijima, Aviwe

Mgijima, Aviwe