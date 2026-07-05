Shizuka Miyaji
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shizuka Miyaji
|Nationality:
|Japan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|Overs
|45.2
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|228
|Wickets
|8
|Avg
|28.5
|SR
|34
|Eco
|5.02
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|Not outs
|5
|Runs
|173
|Balls Faced
|211
|Avg
|21.62
|SR
|81.99
|Fours
|11
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|47
|Hundreds
|0