Shizuka Miyaji

Shizuka Miyaji

all rounder

Full name:Shizuka Miyaji
Nationality:Japan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Spirit Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches13
Innings13
Overs45.2
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs228
Wickets8
Avg28.5
SR34
Eco5.02
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches13
Innings13
Not outs5
Runs173
Balls Faced211
Avg21.62
SR81.99
Fours11
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest47
Hundreds0

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