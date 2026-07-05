Nattakan Chantam

Nattakan Chantam

batsman

Full name:Nattakan Chantam
Nationality:Thailand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9771
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9771
Innings9761
Not outs0170
Runs473164548
Balls Faced664183659
Avg52.5527.8848
SR71.2389.5981.35
Fours551837
Fifties590
Sixies5100
Highest1028848
Hundreds100

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