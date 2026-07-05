Nattakan Chantam
batsman
|Full name:
|Nattakan Chantam
|Nationality:
|Thailand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|77
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|77
|1
|Innings
|9
|76
|1
|Not outs
|0
|17
|0
|Runs
|473
|1645
|48
|Balls Faced
|664
|1836
|59
|Avg
|52.55
|27.88
|48
|SR
|71.23
|89.59
|81.35
|Fours
|55
|183
|7
|Fifties
|5
|9
|0
|Sixies
|5
|10
|0
|Highest
|102
|88
|48
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0