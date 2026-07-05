Nattaya Boochatham

Nattaya Boochatham

all rounder

Full name:Nattaya Boochatham
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2026 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches8791
Innings8781
Overs57.5265.19.0
Balls---
Maidens9220
Runs161109047
Wickets101101
Avg16.19.947
SR34.714.4654
Eco2.784.115.22
BB351
4w050
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches8791
Innings7541
Not outs080
Runs645725
Balls Faced14078612
Avg9.1412.435
SR45.7172.7741.66
Fours5511
Fifties010
Sixies020
Highest25565
Hundreds000

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