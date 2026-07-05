Nattaya Boochatham
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nattaya Boochatham
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|8
|79
|1
|Innings
|8
|78
|1
|Overs
|57.5
|265.1
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|22
|0
|Runs
|161
|1090
|47
|Wickets
|10
|110
|1
|Avg
|16.1
|9.9
|47
|SR
|34.7
|14.46
|54
|Eco
|2.78
|4.11
|5.22
|BB
|3
|5
|1
|4w
|0
|5
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|8
|79
|1
|Innings
|7
|54
|1
|Not outs
|0
|8
|0
|Runs
|64
|572
|5
|Balls Faced
|140
|786
|12
|Avg
|9.14
|12.43
|5
|SR
|45.71
|72.77
|41.66
|Fours
|5
|51
|1
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|25
|56
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0