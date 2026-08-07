Shohely Akhter

Shohely Akhter

bowler

Full name:Shohely Akhter
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Bangladesh Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches213
Innings211
Overs15.033.0
Balls--
Maidens21
Runs49191
Wickets38
Avg16.3323.87
SR3024.75
Eco3.265.78
BB34
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches213
Innings14
Not outs03
Runs06
Balls Faced49
Avg06
SR066.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest03
Hundreds00

Another Players

Maghla, Shanjida Akther

Maghla, Shanjida Akther

Arthy, Asrafi Yeasmin

Arthy, Asrafi Yeasmin

Biswas, Disha

Biswas, Disha

Khatun, Fahima

Khatun, Fahima

Khatun, Salma

Khatun, Salma

Hoque, Fargana

Hoque, Fargana

Alam, Jahanara

Alam, Jahanara

Mondal, Lata

Mondal, Lata

Akter, Marufa

Akter, Marufa

Sultana, Shamima

Sultana, Shamima