Shohely Akhter
bowler
|Full name:
|Shohely Akhter
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|2
|13
|Innings
|2
|11
|Overs
|15.0
|33.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|1
|Runs
|49
|191
|Wickets
|3
|8
|Avg
|16.33
|23.87
|SR
|30
|24.75
|Eco
|3.26
|5.78
|BB
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|2
|13
|Innings
|1
|4
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|0
|6
|Balls Faced
|4
|9
|Avg
|0
|6
|SR
|0
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0