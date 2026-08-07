Shrikant Bhaskar Wagh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shrikant Bhaskar Wagh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|54
|63
|Innings
|109
|54
|63
|Overs
|1863.3
|411.3
|201.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|460
|34
|2
|Runs
|5194
|2032
|1446
|Wickets
|166
|68
|77
|Avg
|31.28
|29.88
|18.77
|SR
|67.35
|36.3
|15.72
|Eco
|2.78
|4.93
|7.16
|BB
|8
|6
|4
|4w
|7
|0
|2
|5w
|4
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|54
|63
|Innings
|97
|42
|41
|Not outs
|23
|15
|22
|Runs
|1722
|451
|272
|Balls Faced
|3421
|586
|278
|Avg
|23.27
|16.7
|14.31
|SR
|50.33
|76.96
|97.84
|Fours
|233
|44
|16
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|21
|5
|7
|Highest
|110
|44
|27
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0