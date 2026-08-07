Shrikant Bhaskar Wagh

Shrikant Bhaskar Wagh

all rounder

Full name:Shrikant Bhaskar Wagh
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches675463
Innings1095463
Overs1863.3411.3201.5
Balls---
Maidens460342
Runs519420321446
Wickets1666877
Avg31.2829.8818.77
SR67.3536.315.72
Eco2.784.937.16
BB864
4w702
5w420
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches675463
Innings974241
Not outs231522
Runs1722451272
Balls Faced3421586278
Avg23.2716.714.31
SR50.3376.9697.84
Fours2334416
Fifties500
Sixies2157
Highest1104427
Hundreds100

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